“Only Superbon is on my mind” – Marat Grigorian not thinking about Chingiz Allazov rematch ahead of ONE Friday Fights 58

Marat Grigorian is solely focused on his showdown with Superbon for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title later this week. He is saving thoughts on exacting payback on reigning divisional king Chingiz Allazov for later.

The veteran Armenian fighter will go against Supebon for the interim kickboxing belt in the featherweight class at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand. It serves as the main bout for the event happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with Violent Money TV, Grigorian said that at the moment, he is not thinking of anything else except for the fight at hand against Superbon, which is a rematch of their title clash in March 2022.

The 32-year-old said:

"No [not thinking of Allazov]. My only focus is for Superbon, and after that we will see what's going to happen with Chingiz. But yeah, now only Superbon is on my mind."

Marat Grigorian lost to Allazov by unanimous decision in their title clash last August. But in his next fight in January, he bounced back, scoring a third-round knockout win over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, meanwhile, he will try to redeem himself after losing to Superbon, then the world champion, in their title showdown in March 2022 by unanimous decision.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5 via global pay-for-view on watch.onefc.com.

Superbon not underestimating Marat Grigorian in rematch

Superbon defeated Marat Grigorian in their last showdown but is in no way underestimating the latter in their scheduled rematch at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two top featherweight kickboxing contenders will run it back following their tightly fought title clash in March 2022, where Superbon, then the featherweight kickboxing king, won by unanimous decision.

In the lead-up to their rematch, the Thai superstar said that he expects Marat Grigorian to bring the thunder once again and that he should be prepared for it.

Superbon, 33, relayed to ONE Championship in an interview:

"On my end, I know I will bring the best version of myself. For him, I'm sure he is going to be at his very best since it is a world title fight. I won't underestimate him and I think he also should not underestimate me."

The winner of Superbon-Grigorian II is expected to take on reigning divisional king Chingiz Allazov in a unification bout after.

