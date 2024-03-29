For former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger Marat Grigorian, it's total victory or bust.

The 32-year-old no.2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender has the opportunity to wear ONE Championship gold once again, but he has to overcome a former foe to get to it.

Grigorian is set to face former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the Hemmers Gym representative guaranteed the victory over Superbon, no matter the result.

The 32-year-old said:

"The only thing on my mind is to beat him. Finish or not, it doesn't matter how it will end. I just want to win."

It's Grigorian and Superbon's second meeting under ONE Championship and the third overall in their career series. The two are tied at one win apiece in their rivalry. Whoever wins this all-important rubber match will take home the gold and the bragging rights.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

"I saw everything that he throws" - Marat Grigorian says he has Superbon's style down to a tee

If you ask Marat Grigorian why he's so confident he has Superbon's number, he will say it's because of their two-fight experience together.

Before they joined ONE Championship, the first fight ended in a stoppage win for Grigorian in less than a minute. The second fight in the world's largest martial arts organization, Superbon won by decision.

Now the two run it back for a third time.

Grigorian told ONE Championship:

"The first fight was really short because it only took 29 seconds. The second fight was five rounds of fighting. I saw everything that he throws."