"I want to live this dream" - Kickboxing great Marat Grigorian ready to claim elusive ONE Championship gold

Second-ranked ONE featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian is hoping the third time's the charm for this quest for 26 pounds of gold in the world's largest martial arts organization.

This coming Friday, April 5, the proud Armenian warrior will face familiar foe Superbon Singha Mawynn anew in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58.

Following two setbacks in world title fights under the ONE banner, Grigorian hopes to leave Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium as the interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Appearing in an interview with Sportsmanor, Marat Grigorian shared the significance of becoming a world champion in the home of martial arts:

"It's just a dream that I want to make a reality. I want to live this dream. It means everything for me."

The 32-year-old is no stranger to hoisting golden belts since he's a three-time GLORY lightweight world champion. However, the ONE strap has somehow eluded him.

The Hemmers Gym standout challenged former champion Superbon back in ONE X in 2022 but fell short after five rounds. He earned another shot against the division's reigning overlord Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 13 last year.

Despite another solid outing, Marat Grigorian failed to capture the crown after losing on the scorecards.

Do you think Marat Grigorian can finally achieve his dream at ONE Friday Fights 58?

Marat Grigorian banking on his mental fortitude to seal the deal

Despite the countless wars he's been in over the years, Grigorian believes his body is still in its prime. The kickboxing icon, however, admits his mental game was lacking in his last match with Superbon.

Now, he's entering this trilogy with a bulletproof mindset and unwavering belief in his abilities. Grigorian told Sportsmanor:

"My body is ready, but [the only thing left] is to prepare for the mind, you know, in your head. On this level, it's very important to get ready in your mind and your body. My body is very strong but I just need to be focused [in] my mindset, because mindset is more important on this level."

Here's the full interview:

