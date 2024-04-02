"We are just focused on me" - Marat Grigorian tuning out all distractions ahead of pivotal interim title tilt with Superbon

Second-ranked ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian of Armenia says this training camp has been designed to achieve one goal -- beating longtime rival Superbon Singha Mawynn once and for all.

The 32-year-old Hemmers Gym representative says he made it a point to come out to Thailand early for the big fight, and he and his coaches have all been focused on getting him into the best shape possible.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Grigorian says there have been no distractions ahead of this pivotal showdown with Superbon.

He said:

"We are just focused on me for now. There are no other people with us who are going to fight, so the focus stays on me."

Sounds like Grigorian is coming into this world title tilt in the best possible condition, fully ready to make one more go at the ONE Championship world title.

Grigorian locks horns with Superbon in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com.

Marat Grigorian crafting multiple routes to victory against Superbon: "We're sparring a lot of times"

Marat Grigorian is careful not to leave any stone unturned for his showdown with Superbon Singha Mawynn. The 32-year-old kickboxing veteran believes he has limited opportunities left to become a ONE world champion, which has always been his ultimate goal.

That's why he's treating this third fight against Superbon as the biggest fight of his career.

He told ONE Championship:

"Every day, we are training or working on some different game plan. It's heavy, and we're sparring a lot of times."

