“Mindset is more important” - Marat Grigorian says mental game a pivotal tool vs kickboxing elite

More than having great striking skills, a fighter's clear head space and solid mindset are vital to competing at the highest level. This is something that former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger Marat Grigorian explained recently.

Ahead of his ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title fight against Superbon in the main attraction of the ONE Friday Fights 58 card on April 5, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Marat Grigorian had an interview with the Sportsmanor.

One of the points of discussion was how the Armenian superstar elaborated that skills alone won't make a top contender succeed in the upper echelon of the division, as he said:

"My body is ready, but [the only thing left] is to prepare for the mind, you know, in your head. On this level, it's very important to get ready in your mind and your body. My body is very strong but I just need to be focused [in] my mindset, because mindset is more important on this level."

The No. 2-ranked divisional contender is coming off a third-round knockout win against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in January 2024 at ONE 165 to setup this trilogy with Superbon.

Marat Grigorian looks to avenge his previous loss to Superbon and end rivalry as the victor

In March 2022, Marat Grigorian received a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Superbon to even their head-to-head score at one-apiece and turn back his chance of becoming the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Two years after that setback, the Hemmers Gym representative has the chance to finally settle the score with his Thai rival and officially close their rivalry. Furthermore, a win for him will automatically give him an automatic shot at a unification fight with the reigning division king, Chingiz Allazov.

