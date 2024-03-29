“He improved a lot” – Marat Grigorian admits Superbon was the better warrior during ONE X duel in 2022

Marat Grigorian acknowledged that Superbon got the better of him in their previous fight, something he looks to address when they reengage next month.

The 33-year-old Armenian kickboxer met then-world champion Superbon in a title clash at ONE X in March 2022 in Singapore. He went toe-to-toe with the Thai sensation but in the end fell short, losing by unanimous decision.

It was a payback for the Superbon Training Camp standout, who was knocked out by Grigorian in their first encounter back in 2018, when they were still not part of ONE Championship.

The Hemmers Gym affiliate seeks to get the upper hand again in their rivalry when they collide at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Thailand for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of their marquee showdown, Marat Grigorian spoke about what happened at ONE X and how he is approaching his latest fight with Superbon, saying:

"I was just very, very slow that night, and he improved a lot. [For this fight], I will work on distance, take my points, and that's it."

Heading into ONE Friday Fights 58, Grigorian is coming off a third-round knockout victory over Thai Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong back in January.

Superbon, meanwhile, vied for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in his last fight in December but lost by majority decision to reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. To watch the event live from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website.

Marat Grigorian says body failed him in previous fight with Superbon

While not necessarily using it as an excuse, Marat Grigorian said his body not being up to par did not help his cause against Superbon in their last fight two years ago.

The two top featherweight kickboxers battled in a title fight for the division's gold, which was then held by the Thai superstar, at ONE X in March 2022. Superbon went on to retain his title by unanimous decision.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Grigorian said he came prepared for said fight but on the day of the contest, his body just did not respond the way he wanted it to it.

He said:

"The last fight with Superbon, I was really well prepared. But on the day itself, I didn't recover."

Marat Grigorian has a chance to redeem himself from that defeat when he battles Superbon for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Thailand.

It serves at the headlining contest for the 11-fight offering, which also includes the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title fight between Canadian champion Jonathan Di Bella and challenger and hometown bet Prajanchai PK Saenchai.