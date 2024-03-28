Marat Grigorian says "one mistake" could be the difference in world title rematch vs. Superbon

Second-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian has been competing at the elite level for such a long time that he knows all too well about the high stakes in kickboxing.

The former Glory lightweight champion is no stranger to competing under the brightest lights, where one small lapse in concentration can be the difference between victory and defeat.

The same can be said for his next fight, when he competes for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58.

On April 5, he will face off against Superbon Singha Mawynn for the second time on the global stage of ONE Championship, having been defeated by the former champ last time out at ONE X.

His opponent's vicious kicks are some of the best in the world, and with that in mind, Marat Grigorian told ONE Championship that he cannot afford to take his eye off the ball despite the improvements he has been making:

"I have also improved a lot. So every fight is different. We need to stay sharp because one mistake, and it can end very fast."

Marat Grigorian knows what it is like to fall victim to Superbon's kicking game

Though he may not have been stopped by Superbon at ONE X, Marat Grigorian certainly knows what it feels like to be on the wrong end of one of his masterclass performances.

The kicking game in particular of the former pound-for-pound number one is one of the best arsenals that anyone in striking today possesses.

Having struggled with that side of the fight last time out, Grigorian will know that he cannot afford to let that happen again if he is going to win gold under the ONE Championship banner.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, he will enter the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with the reminder of what happened last time they met, using that as motivation to correct his mistakes.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asia primetime on April 5. Catch all the action on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, or watch.onefc.com.