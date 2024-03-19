WATCH: The history of the eternal rivalry between striking masters Superbon, Marat Grigorian ahead of ONE Friday Fights 58

Former ONE world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and three-time GLORY Kickboxing world titleholder Marat Grigorian will complete their trilogy when they go toe-to-toe for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing crown on April 5.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, fight fans will see two of the best fighters in eight-ounce gloves step inside the ring for the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event. The matchup will see the winner leave with 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold and a truckload of bragging rights.

This will be the third meeting between Superbon and Marat Grigoria, the first coming under the Kunlun Fight banner in the promotion's 2017 World Max tournament final. Grigorian walked away the victor that night, scoring a knockout just 29 seconds into the contest.

Four years later, they would run it back at ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X. At the time, Superbon was the promotion's undisputed featherweight kickboxing world champion and earned a dominant unanimous decision victory over Grigorian to even the series at 1-1.

With Superbon and Marat Grigorian carrying a heap of momentum, who leaves Lumpinee with interim gold?

10 months removed from his win over Marat Grigorian, Superbon surrendered his ONE world title to current champion Chingiz Allazov following a brutal second-round knockout in their ONE Fight Night 6 headliner last year.

Since then, the Thai superstar has bounced back with a sensational finish against Turkish 'Turbine' Tayfun Ozcan in June.

As for Marat Grigorian, the Armenian contender came up short in his own scrap with Chingiz Allazov in August, but re-established himself as one of the division's top dogs with a jaw-dropping third-round KO of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 165 in Tokyo.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and on watch.onefc.com around the world.