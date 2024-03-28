Marat Grigorian expects same old Superbon in hotly anticipated rematch: "He will do the same game plan"

Second-ranked Marat Grigorian already knows what to expect from his upcoming opponent, who he will be sharing the global stage for the second time.

In his previous clash with Superbon Singha Mawynn under the ONE Championship banner, Grigorian was defeated fairly convincingly. The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion at the time leveled the score from their first encounter by securing a dominant win back at ONE X.

Ahead of their rematch in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5, Grigorian believes that his former foe is going to take the exact same approach after how effective it was last time out.

Working out how to beat that style this time around will be key for him as he looks to leave the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as the interim featherweight kickboxing champion.

Grigorian told ONE Championship that he doesn't anticipate a change of style from his opponent:

"I think he will do the same game plan as the last time, just teeping me away and throwing some knees. I think that's the only thing that he can do against me."

Marat Grigorian knows exactly what he needs to do

With both men having such distinct styles and a track record with one another, there are very few secrets in this rematch between Marat Grigorian and Superbon.

Marat Grigorian knows what he must do after being succesful against his opponent many years ago and then being outmatched the last time they met.

Closing the gap on the former pound-for-pound number one and connecting with his boxing is absolutely key to winning this fight but he was unable to do that at ONE X.

Whether this fight will be any different to that last matchup will be decided once they meet inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' on April 5.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asia primetime on April 5. Catch all the action on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, or watch.onefc.com.