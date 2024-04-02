“That’s the only thing he can do against me” - Marat Grigorian says one-dimensional Superbon can’t beat him a second time

Superbon Superbon Training Camp is arguably the most gifted kickboxer of the generation, but his rival, Marat Grigorian, would beg to differ.

Grigorian will face Superbon for the second time in ONE Championship when they clash for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE Friday Fights 58.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Grigorian said he has more than enough tools to deal with Superbon's perceived lack of versatility between the ropes.

The Armenian superstar pointed out that Superbon would rely heavily on his kicks instead of mixing things up during his offensive outbursts.

Marat Grigorian said:

"I think he will do the same game plan as the last time, just teeping me away and throwing some knees. I think that's the only thing that he can do against me. And yes, I will work on distance, take my points, and that's it."

Superbon and Grigorian had their first meeting in ONE Championship in the stacked ONE X card in March 2022.

Although the fight didn't feature an iconic knockout that has been synonymous with both fighters, the matchup was a violent chess match that saw Superbon dominate for much of the fight.

Superbon, then the reigning world champion, ultimately ended with the unanimous decision to retain the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Grigorian, however, has a chance to avenge that loss on April 5, Friday, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available live on global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian reveals developing impervious mindset ahead of ONE Friday Fights 58

There's no doubt that Marat Grigorian is one of the most powerful strikers on the planet of this generation, but it's not just his physical attributes that made him such a menacing fighter in the ring.

The three-time Glory Kickboxing world champion talked about how he trains his psyche every time he's heading into a fight, especially if there's a piece of ONE Championship gold on the line.

Grigorian told Sportsmanor:

"My body is ready, but [the only thing left] is to prepare for the mind, you know, in your head. On this level, it's very important to get ready in your mind and your body. My body is very strong, but I just need to be focused [in] my mindset, because mindset is more important on this level."

Poll : Who's taking the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 58? Marat Grigorian Superbon 0 votes View Discussion