"It takes a lot of time" - Regian Eersel reveals how long it took for him to completely trust his coaches

The relationship between a fighter and his coaches cannot be understated, and Regian Eersel says it's been the secret to his success.

The reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion says it took a while for him to place his full trust in longtime coaches Paul and Vincent Pengel. But when that partnership solidified, it took his career to a whole new level.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Regian Eersel says it took nearly a decade for him to really trust his coaches with his career.

'The Immortal' said:

"I think for me it was long, I think maybe eight years, nine years. But I'm the type of guy who doesn't trust people very quickly. It takes a lot of time. A lot of time, energy and effort from both sides until I can say, 'OK, I'm really trusting you now. So yeah, I think 8-9 years, something like that."

There's no doubt that partnership has produced immense success on the global stage. With Eersel now both a Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, the formula he has built with the Pengel brothers is ironclad.

Look for Regian Eersel to put that formula to the test once again in his next fight.

Regian Eersel set to defend lightweight kickboxing throne against undefeated Frenchman at ONE Fight Night 21

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel of the Netherlands will put his kickboxing gold on the line against unbeaten French fighter Alexis 'Barboza' Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on U.S. primetime this Friday, April 5th.

Poll : Who wins the ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video main event? Regian Eersel Alexis Nicolas 0 votes View Discussion