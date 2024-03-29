“Five rounds of war” - Regian Eersel expects absolute banger in world title defense against Alexis Nicolas in Bangkok

Two-sport world champion Regian Eersel foresees an absolute barnburner when he defends one of his world titles against Alexis Nicolas in Bangkok.

Eersel will defend the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title against the surging French star in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Surinamese superstar believes Nicolas has the pace to match his unrelenting style. Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, pointed out that while he aims for a knockout, he always prepares for the full five-round encounter.

He said:

"I think we are both gonna secure a lot of points and throw lots of combinations. And I hope I'm gonna catch him. But in my mind, I'm preparing for the five rounds of war."

Eersel is one of the most feared strikers of his generation due to his indomitable presence between the ropes.

'The Immortal', as Regian Eersel has been called, holds an incredible 61-4 professional record and is a perfect 10-0 in ONE Championship. He's also on an incredible streak of 22 straight wins that began in 2016 when he knocked out Jo Nattawut in the Lion Fight promotion.

ONE Fight Night 21 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Regian Eersel plans to extend his martial arts legacy

There's no denying that Regian Eersel is already residing in rarified air in the martial arts landscape.

Eersel is a two-sport world champion in the world's premier martial arts organization, and he believes he still has some work left to do to extend his already glorious mystique.

In an interview with Sherdog, Eersel said:

"One of my main goals is to build up my legacy and put my name in the history books. I think I'm doing pretty well, but I still have a couple more years to go."