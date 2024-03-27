"I trust them with my life" - Regian Eersel credits longtime coaches Paul and Vincent Pengel for his career ascension

Regian Eersel is fortunate to have a very close-knit team around him that has been by his side throughout his career.

The two-sport lightweight world champion has been working alongside Paul and Vincent Pengel for the majority of the time he has spent as a striker. The two brothers know him better than almost anyone and that's just as a person, let alone as a competitor.

He believes that this bond and connection that he has with his coaches is invaluable when looking at the impact it has had on his career and personal life.

Before he returns at ONE Fight Night 21 to try and rack up another title defense of his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship, Eersel spoke to ONE Championship about this strong link he has with both men:

"They are like my second family. They're like fathers to me. I have three fathers now. We have a good connection. We talk about almost everything and they have their heart in a good place. I trust them with my life. That's the kind of relationship we have."

This foundation makes Regian Eersel even stronger

Things like having the same team in his corner at all times are what make Regian Eersel such a sturdy competitor and dominant world champion.

'The Immortal' isn't phased by anything that is coming his way and that comes from experience and from having the right people around him at all times.

On April 5, he will return to Lumpinee Stadium for his first fight of 2024 where he will take on Alexis Nicolas. Nicolas will be out to shock the world, but unfortunately for the challenger, this champion shows no signs of declining or getting too comfortable.

Regian Eersel is just as motivated as ever to leave a lasting legacy and with his team around him, it's full steam ahead as always.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.