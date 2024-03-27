Undefeated Alexis Nicolas says Regian Eersel has yet to face a fighter of his caliber: "That will be the difference"

Alexis Nicolas believes two-sport lightweight world champion Regian Eersel will struggle to adjust to his style in their upcoming fight.

Before signing with ONE Championship, Nicolas established a lifetime record of 23-0 in other promotions. The 25-year-old Frenchman now looks to secure a legacy-defining win, as he challenges Eersel for his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in the ONE Fight Night 21 main event.

Eersel is riding a 22-fight winning streak, including 10 wins under the ONE banner between Muay Thai and kickboxing. Yet, Nicolas is confident he can dethrone 'The Immortal' due to his dangerous fighting style that can be difficult to prepare for.

During an interview with ONE, Nicolas had this to say about why he's confident in his chances to defeat Eersel:

"I think Eersel has fought against a lot of good fighters but nobody with my style. For me, that will be the difference."

ONE Fight Night 21 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The April 5 event featuring two world title fights can be seen live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

How do Alexis Nicolas and Regian Eersel's fighting resumes compare?

Alexis Nicolas has an impressive undefeated record of 23-0, but the question is, what accolades has he acquired? Well, the 25-year-old shouldn't be overlooked as he secured the following world titles - 2x Savate, 2x KGP kickboxing, and 1x ISKA.

It should also be noted that Nicolas fought once for the ONE Friday Fights series. On Jan. 12, 'Barboza' defeated Magomed Magomedov by unanimous decision to officially earn a ONE contract.

Meanwhile, Regian Eersel is one of the most highly-credentialed world champions in the promotion. Since making his debut in April 2018, 'The Immortal' has established ONE records of 7-0 in kickboxing and 3-0 in Muay Thai, including eight wins in world title bouts.

Eersel now looks to add Nicolas to his resume featuring wins against Sinsamut Klinmee x2, Nieky Holzken x2, Dmitry Menshikov, Anthony Njokuani, and more.

Watch Eersel's latest win against Menshikov below:

