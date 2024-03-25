"A war between two lions" - Undefeated Alexis Nicolas vows to bring the fight to two-sport king Regian Eersel

Undefeated French striker 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas knows he's up against his toughest test to date as a professional fighter when he faces off against two-sport king 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel. But the 25-year-old star promises to give the defending champion a good scrap.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nicolas says he will push the pace against the Surinamese-Dutch star when they enter the ONE Championship ring next week.

Nicolas knows what he's up against, and he's not fazed one bit.

'Barboza' said:

"I have a lot of respect for the athlete outside of the ring. But once we're in the ring, we'll let the best man win. It's going to be a war between two lions."

Nicolas will stake his unblemished record for a chance to capture the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title when he takes on Regian Eersel in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Alexis Nicolas has loads of respect for champ-champ Regian Eersel: "He's one of the best fighters of this generation"

Despite being less than two weeks away from stepping into the ring with 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel, undefeated 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas had nothing but high praise for the reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

The French star told ONE Championship:

"I have a huge amount of respect for Regian Eersel. He's one of the best fighters of this generation."

It's hard to argue with Nicolas on this one. Eersel is one of the most successful fighters in ONE Championship and has two golden belts to show for it.

'The Immortal' himself is on a 10-fight winning streak and has yet to taste defeat in the world's largest martial arts organization.