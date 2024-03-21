"You see it in the eyes" - Two-sport champ Regian Eersel only needs one look at an opponent to assess his weakness

Reigning undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel believes he is the best at judging an opponent's capabilities.

The 31-year-old Dutch-Surinamese double champ says he needs only one look into his adversary's eyes to size him up and discover the truth.

That's exactly what he plans to do against his next foe.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Eersel said:

"I will notice in the fight, and even before the fight. Because sometimes you see it in the eyes, the hesitation. So, I'm going to recognize it if he has it."

Eersel will put this theory to the test once more when he climbs back into the ONE Championship ring.

'The Immortal' is set to defend his belt against 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas in the main event at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video is available to watch for fans in the United States and Canada absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel isn't taking upcoming opponent Alexis Nicolas lightly: "Nobody is an easy fight"

Regardless of how great he is, two-sport lightweight king 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel says underestimating an opponent is one of the biggest mistakes a fighter can make. This is why he isn't taking new challenger 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas lightly.

He told ONE Championship:

"My opponent is going to do everything in his power to get the win and to get the belt. Nobody is an easy fight. Everybody is dangerous."

That said, Eersel fully expects his hand to be raised in victory by the time the night is done.