"Workhorse" Alexis Nicolas fired up to venture into uncharted waters vs. Regian Eersel: "I'm not afraid to lose"

Upcoming ONE lightweight kickboxing world title challenger Alexis Nicolas is pumped for his first crack at a championship.

He's bracing himself for the biggest fight of his young career on April 5, when he faces reigning titleholder Regian Eersel in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of his clash with 'The Immortal' in Bangkok, Thailand, Alexis Nicolas spoke with ONE Championship and talked about his mentality heading into the fight. The French striking phenom said:

"I'm confident when I get in the ring because I'm a workhorse. I'm not afraid to lose. It's all about my performance. I'm afraid of not performing. Even if I do perform and I lose, I'm OK with it."

'Barboza' made a successful arrival in the world's largest martial arts organization in January 2024, when he scored a unanimous decision victory over Magomed Magomedov in their battle at ONE Friday Fights 47.

This performance has opened an incredible opportunity and warranted a shot for the 26-pound golden strap. Before earning a roster spot in ONE Championship, Nicolas was a household name in the European kickboxing circuit, where he racked up an undefeated record of 23-0.

Alexis Nicolas ramping up preparation for world title showdown vs. Regian Eersel with textbook approach

Sticking to the fundamentals is what Nicolas is doing for the majority of his training camp for his impending match with the two-sport world champion Eersel, as he recently posted on social media.

In the post, he was seen applying the techniques he practiced during actual fights.

Meanwhile, Eersel may have taken an indirect jab against Alexis Nicolas, as he recently stated that some fighters are not just ready and built to perform at the highest level, especially when they are under pressure in front of a global audience.

ONE Fight Night 21 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on April 5.