Regian Eersel says not every athlete is built for the bright lights of the world stage: "Some fighters can't handle it"

Two-sport world champion Regian Eersel discussed how the pressure of fighting at a high level affects athletes differently.

Since his debut in April 2018, Eersel has established himself as one of the greatest fighters in ONE history by winning all ten of his promotional fights. Eight of those bouts were for world titles, making 'The Immortal' no stranger to pressure.

Eersel recently did an interview with ONE and had this to say about fighters changing under the bright lights:

"I think it can go two ways because fighters aren't the same. It's not only the fight - it's all the things around it. It's a World Title fight in one of the biggest organizations in the world, so we get a lot of interviews and a lot of attention. When it's close, all the media and all the attention that you get, some fighters can't handle it."

Regian Eersel fought twice in 2023, defeating Dmitry Menshikov and Sinsamut Klinmee by knockout in Muay Thai. Heading into 2024, Eersel plans to temporarily return his focus to kickboxing, including his upcoming world title defense against Alexis Nicolas.

Watch Eersel's latest knockout win against Menshikov:

Expand Tweet

Regian Eersel looks to extend legacy with another world title defense

Regian Eersel's last kickboxing fight was in April 2022 at ONE 156. 'The Immortal' was featured in the main event against Arian Sadikovic, with the Suriname world champion defending his lightweight throne by unanimous decision.

On April 5, Eersel will return to kickboxing at ONE Fight Night 21, which takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 31-year-old's latest challenge is promotional newcomer Alexis Nicolas, who looks to make history by emerging victorious.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.