ONE Championship fans seemingly expect Regian Eersel to continue his dominant run when he returns to the ring on Friday, April 5.

Undefeated for nearly 2,500 days, 'The Immortal' steps back inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in the ONE Fight Night 21 headliner.

The two-sport world titleholder will put his ONE lightweight kickboxing crown on the line against another undefeated standout looking to make a name for himself on martial arts' biggest global stage — Alexis Nicolas.

“The Immortal” is showing no signs of slowing down. Will Regian Eersel add another W to his incredible 22-bout win streak on April 5 when he defends the lightweight kickboxing throne against Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video"

With fight new right around the corner, the pundits are offering their predictions on Instagram, many of them believing that Regian Eersel will add another big win to his already legendary resume.

"And still!! And forever!"

"And Still!! The best."

"So underrated. Guy's a beast."

"Yeahhhh indeed! #AndStill."

"G.O.A.T."

"One of the best fighters of all division."

"And won't be losing anytime soon."

"And still. Get it."

Can Alexis Nicolas snap Regian Eersel's legendary win streak?

Alexis Nicolas, like his opposition at ONE Fight Night 21, is undefeated with an impressive 23 straight victories, including a clinical display he put on against Magomed Magomedov in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 47.

Before that, he captured a world title under the ISKA banner, proving that when it comes to competing for gold, he's more than capable of rising to the occasion.

Of course, Nicolas has never faced an opponent as dangerous as Regian Eersel. 'The Immortal' has not known defeat for eight years, capturing world championships in both kickboxing and the 'art of eight limbs' along the way.

Will Eersel continue his dominant run in combat sports, or will 'Barboza' shock the world and snap one of the greatest streaks in all of combat sports?

Fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 21 live and for free on Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.