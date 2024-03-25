How a fighter prepares for an upcoming bout could ultimately spell the difference between the joys of victory and the pangs of defeat - something that Alexis Nicolas appears to have taken to heart.

The Frenchman is set to have the opportunity of a lifetime on April 5 when he challenges Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

But for him to have gotten such an opportunity in just his second ONE Championship bout, it must mean that he had quite the showing in his debut.

Nicolas brought his vaunted 22-fight winning streak to the world's largest martial arts promotion, putting it on the line against Magomed Magomedov at ONE Friday Fights 47 this past January.

ONE Championship fans got their first look at Nicolas' quality then as he landed some heavy strikes on the Russian fighter throughout the three-round contest.

In a recent Instagram post by ONE Championship, it appears that Nicolas took what he learned in coaching to heart as he pulled off some combos in the fight that looked eerily similar to what he was working on in training camp.

Alexis Nicolas faces tough odds against Regian Eersel

With his winning streak now having extended to 23, the Mahmoudi Gym product will be hard-pressed to replicate his success against Eersel.

However, 'The Immortal' is on quite the winning streak of his own with 22 straight plus a vocal fan base who is confident that the Surinamese-Dutch star will have an easy night against Nicolas.

Though Nicolas does not have the greatest odds entering the bout, anything can happen inside the ONE Circle, and fans just might see a big-time upset come ONE Fight Night 21.

ONE Fight Night 21 will be airing live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.