Francisco Lo can't wait to shock the world against Kade Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 21: "Just waiting for the day of the fight"

ONE Championship newcomer Francisco Lo is counting down the days until his debut on the world's largest martial arts organization.

The Brazilian Checkmat representative is gearing up for the toughest test of his career thus far, when he takes on ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo in a non-title fight early next month.

Lo will challenge Ruotolo in a 180-pound catchweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lo said he is super excited to make his promotional debut, and will be looking to submit Ruotolo.

The 23-year-old grappler said:

"I'm not going to say what the submission will be, but I already have it in mind, and I'm very excited, just waiting for the day of the fight to arrive."

Lo is one of the many great submission grapplers to join the ranks in ONE Championship. He is a welcome addition to the roster that not only includes Kade Ruotolo, but also the latter's brother Tye Ruotolo, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Francisco Lo vows to tap out Kade Ruotolo in ONE Championship debut

It may be a tough ask to tap out one of the best BJJ competitors in the world today in Kade Ruotolo, but Francisco Lo is up for the challenge.

Francisco Lo told ONE Championship:

"I think this fight will end with a submission from me. I believe we have a very similar game, but I can already imagine submitting him."

ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video is available to watch for fans in the United States and Canada absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.