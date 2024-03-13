“Leading by example” – Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo proudly shares latest lab results

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has always prided himself in being a clean athlete alongside his twin brother Tye.

The Ruotolo brothers of jiu-jitsu consider themselves ‘natty’, a street term short for ‘natural’, meaning athletes who don’t rely on performance-enhancing drugs to gain a competitive edge.

Ruotolo recently took to social media to share that he received his lab results from ONE Championship, which cross-checks the World Anti Doping Association (WADA) prohibited list for any banned substances.

The test was taken after his most recent world title defense against Tommy Langaker at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru last January.

Check out the Instagram post below:

An excerpt from the letter read:

“This letter is to inform you that your test results post your bout at ONE 165 on January 28th, 2024 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan returned negative for any substances on the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) prohibited and banned list.”

Meanwhile, sharing the letter, Ruotolo said:

"Leading by example #truemartialartist"

Ruotolo has long claimed that jiu-jitsu, as a sport, is muddled with athletes who use gear to gain a competitive edge in matches and training. ONE Championship, on the other hand, has made efforts to ensure jiu-jitsu under its watch is as clean a sport as can be.

What’s next for Kade Ruotolo?

One of the most exciting competitors in all of jiu-jitsu, the reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is a must-watch.

The way the 21-year-old phenom moves on the mats with such explosiveness and precision is an absolute marvel to witness.

Fresh off his victory over Tommy Langaker in January, Ruotolo should be back in the ONE Championship Circle in short order against another worthy opponent.

Ruotolo has also teased a transition to mixed martial arts competition, which could come very soon.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kade Ruotolo’s next fight.