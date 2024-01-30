“Whoever it may be” – Kade Ruotolo open to facing anyone in his imminent MMA debut

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo once again put together an awe-inspiring performance at ONE 165, when he dominated and took care of business against former adversary Tommy Langaker last weekend in an epic rematch.

The 21-year-old BJJ phenom utilized the entire 10 minutes of regulation to twist and manipulate Langaker into a human pretzel, attacking on all fronts. In the end, Ruotolo retained his ONE Championship gold with a unanimous decision across the board.

Yet, immediately after his latest submission grappling world title defense, focus shifted to Ruotolo’s imminent mixed martial arts debut. The 21-year-old and his twin brother, Tye Ruotolo, the ONE welterweight submission grappling king, have long talked up a squall about making the leap to MMA.

Kade says it’s getting close.

Addressing the media at the official ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru post-fight interviews backstage, Ruotolo reiterated his goal to make his MMA debut this year.

The 21-year-old stated:

“To be 100 percent honest, for my MMA debut, I have no one really particular I’m aiming for. I just want to get my feet in the ring or the Circle, whichever it may be, and I really just want to put on a performance. So whoever it may be, I just really want to get my toes in the water and, like I said, my goal is to be a double-champ in ONE Championship – jiu-jitsu and MMA. So whoever is in the way, I’m going to have to get past them.”

Kade Ruotolo thankful for opportunity to compete in Japan

Competing in Japan, the spiritual birthplace of MMA, is every fighter’s dream, and Kade Ruotolo was able to live it out.

He told veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the ring after his fight:

“Super stoked, super happy to retain the belt, especially to come back here to Japan - last time I was here, I was 12 years old. So it’s amazing to come back here, amazing country, super thankful, super stoked.”

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru was held at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th, and was broadcast live globally on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.