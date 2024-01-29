“My dream is to become the double-champ” – Kade Ruotolo sets a timeframe for his long-awaited MMA debut

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has all but conquered the submission grappling division in ONE Championship, especially after his latest performance.

Ruotolo took care of business against bitter rival, Norway’s Tommy Langaker at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru to retain his ONE Championship gold. The two locked horns in the co-main event of the evening, which took place live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan last Sunday, January 28.

The 21-year-old American phenom dominated the contest from start to finish, ultimately earning a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards, and another $50,000 performance bonus for his efforts.

Speaking to the media in the official ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru post-fight interviews, Ruotolo teased his highly rumored transition to mixed martial arts, which he says is coming very soon:

“Without a doubt, it’s coming soon. 110 percent this year. And I’m hoping for early or mid this year. I’d really be stoked to get it done by March or May. It’s kinda been like my timeframe. I know it’s coming up really quick, but, you know, my dream is to become the double-champ for ONE Championship – jiu-jitsu and MMA.”

What’s next for Kade Ruotolo?

After having dominated the competition in ONE Championship, the ADCC, and pretty much any competition he enters, there’s pretty much nothing left to conquer for Kade Ruotolo, as far as the sport of submission grappling is concerned. Which is why the 21-year-old American phenom feels inclined to shift his focus to mixed martial arts, where he has a very bright future.

Kade, alongside his twin brother, reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, have long talked about making the shift to MMA. And it appears 2024 could be the year we see the brothers inside the Circle in full contact competition.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Kade Ruotolo’s next fight.