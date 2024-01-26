Kade Ruotolo teases transition to mixed martial arts after grappling title defense against Tommy Langaker

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has made it clear that transitioning to MMA is the next step for his promising career.

However, before he laces up the four-ounce gloves in the world’s largest martial arts organization, the 21-year-old understands he must first handle business in the division he lords over.

The Atos standout is set to run it back with familiar foe Tommy Langaker in the co-main event of ONE 165 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo this Sunday.

Kade Ruotolo, the youngest ADCC world champion, has been mixing up his training in recent months.

Apart from adding more tools to his deadly grappling arsenal, the BJJ prodigy has also been shoring up his striking for his impending move to MMA.

Kade Ruotolo said in an exclusive interview with ONE:

“My main goal is to submit Tommy. After that, you know, even as of recently, the last couple of months, I've been spending a lot more time on MMA than jiu-jitsu. My focus has really been directed at MMA except for these last couple of weeks, as I've really focused on the task at hand. But after that, I want to make my debut and I want to win.”

Chatri Sityodtong is excited for Kade Ruotolo’s inevitable MMA debut

In an appearance on the Thicc Boy podcast with Brendan Schaub, Chatri Sityodtong said he's also curious to see how Ruotolo twins, Kade and Tye, will fare in mixed martial arts.

“The drum’s beating louder with Kade. He’s itching, ready to go.”

The ONE Chairman and CEO added:

“These guys are beasts, no matter what. I mean, they're such athletic specimens and such phenoms that once they transition to MMA, their wrestling is on point and their chains are insane, and it's just a matter of time when they get the striking up to speed. I don't see anyone in the world beating them. It's just crazy. These guys have it, because if you look at the explosiveness and the cardio, they can go all out for 10 minutes straight.”