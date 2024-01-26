“I want to submit him” – Kade Ruotolo on decision to accept Tommy Langaker redo at ONE 165

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is ready to take care of business this weekend, when he runs it back with dangerous Norwegian adversary Tommy Langaker.

The 21-year-old American phenom is set to face Langaker in an epic rematch that serves as the co-main event of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan this Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo revealed that the reason he said yes to facing Langaker again is because he seeks a more definitive victory.

Ruotolo said:

“I would definitely want to get the finish, and that’s pretty much the reason why I’m accepting the rematch this time around because I want to submit him. I’m just going to go minute by minute and walk through one move at a time.”

Ruotolo and Langaker first met at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video last June 2023. The 21-year-old took home a unanimous decision victory to retain his gold.

Kade Ruotolo eyes mixed martial arts debut following Tommy Langaker title defense

At just 21 years of age, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has all but cemented himself as the best lightweight grappler in the world. And if he can defeat Tommy Langaker again this weekend, the American star could shift his focus to a completely different arena in the near future.

Ruotolo, along with his twin brother, reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, have long teased a transition to mixed martial arts competition. The brothers have frequented Thailand in recent years, working on their Muay Thai and striking skills.

But before Ruotolo can think about MMA, he will need to get past Langaker, which is certainly no easy task.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. You can also visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event from your specific location.