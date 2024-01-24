“He tends to go for the same things” – Kade Ruotolo says it was easy to counter Tommy Langaker’s predictable style

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo says there is nothing to worry about when he takes on Tommy Langaker for the second time in ONE Championship. In fact, the 21-year-old ATOS representative believes he has Langaker’s game all figured out.

Ruotolo first met Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 in June of 2023. In that matchup, Ruotolo took home the victory via unanimous decision in a close scrap to retain his ONE Championship gold.

Months later, Langaker wins his first IBJJF world title and reaches another level in his career, at the same time showcasing improved skills. Now, a rematch between the two has been booked, but Ruotolo believes the end result will remain the same.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo shared what he thinks of Langaker’s overall game.

The 21-year-old American phenom said:

“I believe he really does tend to go for the same things, and that’s the K-guard crunch and try to find the back-take off it.”

Will Kade Ruotolo come away with another thorough victory over Tommy Langaker? Or will the Norwegian IBJJF world champion finally one-up his American counterpart?

Needless to say, this bout will be a lot closer than the first, and fans are interested to see who will take the rematch.

Kade Ruotolo defends belt against Tommy Langaker at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long to see these two go at it again.

Kade Ruotolo is set to defend the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker in a rematch scheduled for the co-main event of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan this Sunday, January 28th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. Visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how you can watch from your location.