“We stayed with it” – Kade Ruotolo on training jiu-jitsu at a very young age

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is one of the most accomplished BJJ practitioners in the world today, despite being just 20 years of age.

But that’s hardly surprising, considering he and twin brother Tye, the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, have been training in ‘the gentle art’ since they were just three years old.

Today, they are two of BJJ’s most recognizable names, and are revolutionizing the sport with every performance on the mats.

Speaking on a guest appearance on ‘The Fighter and The Kid’ with Brendan Schaub, Ruotolo said that beginning their Brazilian jiu-jitsu training at such a young age really set the twins up for success.

The 20-year-old American phenom said:

“I feel that time there were just like very few kids in the world that had been training since they were potty trained, you know what I mean? So especially in jiu-jitsu. Jiu-jitsu in particular, there's very few in the world at that time. So it's like such a small percentage, and as long as we kind of stayed with it.”

Needless to say, there is no doubt the Ruotolo twins of jiu-jitsu are absolutely killing it right now, and fans won’t have to wait long to see them both in action.

Kade Ruotolo to defend ONE Championship gold against former foe Tommy Langaker

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is set to make his thousand-mile journey to the ‘land of the rising sun’ when he meets IBJJF world champion Tommy Langaker in Tokyo, Japan, next week.

Ruotolo and Langaker are set to lock horns in the co-main event at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Sunday, January 28th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. For more information on how to watch from your location, check out ONE Championship’s official website.