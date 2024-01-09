“The pro knows how to chill” – Tommy Langaker sipping tea while getting heel-hooked is pure hilarity 

Former ONE world title challenger Tommy Langaker is getting ready for a do-over against reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

Langaker and Ruotolo first met at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video in June of 2023. In that fight, Langaker gave Ruotolo his toughest test to date in ONE Championship but fell just short of victory on the judges' scorecards.

Still, the 29-year-old Norwegian grappler from Wulfing Academy more than held his own against one of the most explosive grapplers in the world today. Langaker is himself a very talented jiu-jitsu player and just recently became the first Norwegian IBJJF no-gi world champion in 2023.

ONE Championship posted a hilarious clip of Langaker relaxing while getting leg locked by a training partner with the caption:

“The pro knows how to chill 😎 Will Tommy Langaker become the new ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion in his rematch with reigning divisional king Kade Ruotolo at ONE 165? @langakerbjj⁠”

Check out the Instagram post here:

Naturally, fans had some pretty interesting takes.

User @cholomma gave this particular defense a name:

“The best defense for this one is "The Leg Glock”

User @gustavo_livin decided to give Langaker some unsolicited advice:

“If he rolls into it he can release”

User @drfroggeneticshff played out the scenario:

“@onechampionship he like you look worried 😂😂😂😂😂”

Needless to say, Langaker has some pretty avid fans who can’t wait to see him go for the gold once again.

Tommy Langaker books rematch with lightweight king Kade Ruotolo

Norwegian IBJJF champ Tommy Langaker will get another shot at glory when he rematches ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo later this month.

Langaker will challenge Ruotolo for the belt in the co-main event of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, January 28.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event from their location.