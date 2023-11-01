“Young boy putting it on the god” - Fans relive Kade Ruotolo’s electrifying ONE debut against legendary Shinya Aoki

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has had an incredible run in ONE Championship so far, beating some of the world’s best on the mats in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

A perfect 4-0 in the Circle, the 20-year-old American phenom has proven to be an unstoppable force in the grappling arena. That being said, his biggest victory under ONE banners remains his debut performance against Japanese mixed martial arts legend and multiple-time former ONE lightweight MMA world champion ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki.

Ruotolo met Aoki in his first time competing in ONE Championship in May of 2022, in Singapore’s iconic Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu savant did not disappoint.

Ruotolo took the Japanese grappling veteran to school with his modern-day BJJ techniques, including a kick-jump off the wall into a back-take that had fans on their feet with excitement.

“Kade Ruotolo's ONE debut against Shinya Aoki was ELECTRIC ⚡️ @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu⁠”

Fans were mesmerized by the explosive move, the likes of which they had never really seen before. Naturally, we noticed a handful of interesting takes.

“Young boy putting it on the god.”

“Respect to my Asian bro but my blood brother got him good.”

“These brothers are exceptional!”

“Good debut…guy’s a gun at BJJ.”

“Evolution of sport is sinister. Aoki was one of the best, and now the new generation overcoming Ruotolo.”

The Ruotolo brothers, Kade and Tye, are BJJ’s infamous twin phenoms. If Tye Ruotolo can win the gold in his next match, they will both hold ONE world titles.

Tye Ruotolo is set to battle Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3rd. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video.