Tye Ruotolo says “there’s no chance” Magomed Abdulkadirov beats him: "I just want to submit my opponent no matter what"

American submission grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo is headed into the most important match of his young career full of confidence.

The 20-year-old superstar gets the opportunity of a lifetime, to follow in his twin brother Kade’s footsteps and capture a world title in ONE Championship. But to do that, Ruotolo has to get past his toughest test to date.

Ruotolo is set to take on dangerous Dagestani Russian Magomed Abdulkadirov in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs Andrade on Prime Video this week. The event goes live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and broadcasts to the North American audience on Friday, November 3.

The winner will be crowned ONE Championship’s first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo says there is no doubt in his mind his hand will be raised in victory at the end of the night.

The 20-year-old said:

"You know, I truly believe there’s no chance, if I’m fully prepared, that he’s going to take the win. There’s no way."

The Ruotolo twins are known for their creative scrambles and crafty submissions on the mats. Their ability to hit submissions from anywhere on the canvas is absolutely incredible to witness.

Ruotolo promises to be at his best on Friday night and tap out Abdulkadirov by any means necessary. He added:

"Before, I used to have certain submissions that I would like to hit. You know, the D’Arce, or I’d want to hit a buggy choke. And at the end of the day, now I just want to submit my opponent no matter what."

If Ruotolo wins at ONE Fight Night 16, he will join Kade, the reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, to become only the second sibling duo to hold world titles concurrently in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.