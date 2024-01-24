“I’m going to be nervous” – Tommy Langaker on how he’ll calm his nerves in world title rematch with rival Kade Ruotolo

Norwegian IBJJF world champion and former ONE world title challenger Tommy Langaker won’t make the mistake of underestimating his upcoming foe again. He won’t pretend he is confident of walking out of the arena with the ONE Championship gold over his shoulders.

But the 29-year-old Wulfing Academy product says it’s this grounded reality that will keep him honest as he goes after the coveted world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Langaker admits he’s nervous heading into a world title rematch against Kade Ruotolo. But that he will use those nerves to spur him to victory.

Langaker stated:

“Of course, I’m going to be nervous, but in a very manageable way. I am very confident in what I’m doing in my preparation and how I live my life that is going to help me secure a good match and a good victory.”

With a gold medal finish in the IBJJF in 2023, Langaker hopes he can secure a world title in the world’s largest martial arts organization this year to further cement his legacy.

Tommy Langaker set for epic rematch with American dynamo Kade Ruotolo

Someone’s going to be turned into a human pretzel when Tommy Langaker and Kade Ruotolo once again lock horns in the ONE Championship ring.

Langaker and Ruotolo head to the mats at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru. The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan this Sunday, January 28th.

At stake is Ruotolo’s ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

Ruotolo defeated Langaker by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in June of 2023. Now, the two run it back for all the gold and glory.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 166: Qatar via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. You can also visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event from your specific location.