The whole world is awaiting the day when the famed Ruotolo wins, Kade and Tye, finally lace up the four-ounce gloves inside the ONE circle.

Chatri Sityodtong believes that the time will come sooner rather than later, and he expects the BJJ prodigies to take the MMA world by storm.

The ONE Chairman and CEO recently sat down with retired MMA fighter Brendan Schaub on his Thicc Boy podcast.

Among the topics discussed are the red-hot Ruotolos, who have both become submission grappling world champions in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Asked when the Atos standouts will finally make the transition to MMA, Sityodtong had this to say:

“The drum’s beating louder with Kade. Kade’s like, he's itching, ready to go. Tye wants to dominate grappling for a little bit longer and then potentially go to MMA.”

Furthermore, the ONE head honcho explained why the 21-year-old savants are primed to succeed in MMA, given their undeniable talent and extreme drive to get better. He added:

“But these guys are beasts, no matter what. I mean, they're such athletic specimens and such phenoms that once they transition to MMA, their wrestling is on point and their chains are insane, and it's just a matter of time when they get the striking up to speed. I don't see anyone in the world beating them. It's just crazy. These guys have it, because if you look at the explosiveness and the cardio, they can go all out for 10 minutes straight.”

Watch Chatri Sityodtong's full interview:

Kade and Tye Ruotolo must first defend their belts before potential MMA move

For now, fans will have to wait before Kade and Tye Ruotolo’s MMA move since they still have business to attend to in the grappling-exclusive ranks.

Kade Ruotolo is set to run it back against fearsome rival Tommy Langaker, putting his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title on the line at ONE 165 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

The full event will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo is also slated to defend his welterweight submission grappling crown for the first time against Izaak Michell at ONE 166: Qatar.

The stacked event will emanate from Lusail Sports Arena on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.