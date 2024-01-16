Tye Ruotolo's first ONE welterweight submission grappling world title defense vs. Izaak Michell added to ONE 166: Qatar

The upcoming ONE 166: Qatar mega-event on March 1 just got more stacked following the announcement of Tye Ruotolo’s first world title defense.

In the first of five championship fights set for the promotion’s on-location debut in the Middle East, the 20-year-old BJJ prodigy will tussle with Izaak Michell at the Lusail Sports Arena on Friday, March 1.

Alongside his twin brother and fellow ONE world champion Kade, Tye has been the golden standard in the promotion’s burgeoning submission grappling ranks.

The youngest IBJJF world champion’s own crowning moment finally came at ONE Fight Night 16 last November, when he smashed Magomed Abdulkadirov and walked away with a convincing unanimous decision victory.

Moreover, Tye Ruotolo remains unblemished in five matches under the world’s largest martial arts organization's banner.

The Atos stud also holds brilliant submission victories over Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, and Dagi Arslanaliev, along with a hard-fought decision win over the bigger ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Ruotolo hasn’t been shy about calling out some of the best in the BJJ scene, and Izaak Michell is one of the guys on his personal hit list.

The stakes couldn’t be higher with 26 pounds of solid gold on the line, and we can’t wait to see who comes out on top between these two grappling wizards.

Izaak Michell is a fitting challenger to Tye Ruotolo’s reign

Despite being a ONE newcomer, Michell is already a prominent name in the grappling circuit.

The decorated Australian athlete’s resume speaks for itself. The two-time ADCC Asia & Oceania Trials gold medalist holds career-defining victories over some of the best in the sport, including Roberto Jimenez and Jansen Gomes.

Like Ruotolo, the red-hot New Wave affiliate has also been on a hot streak as of late, winning his last six matches.