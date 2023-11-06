“Come get it” - Welterweight submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo calls out BJJ world champs Izaak Mitchell, Pedro Marinho

Tye Ruotolo may be the one with the gold, but he’s already calling out potential challengers whom he can defend his newly won ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom captured the inaugural world title when he scored a unanimous decision win over the gutsy Russian grappler Magomed Abdulkadirov in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In his in-ring interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Ruotolo said he’d gladly defend the gold against BJJ world champions Izaak Mitchell and Pedro Marinho.

Ruotolo said:

“I know Izaak Michell and Pedro Marinho are both good matches. Really, anybody. I don’t care. It doesn’t matter. I feel I’m the best in the world at 185 and whoever feels they can challenge me, come get it... Respect to Magomed, thank you!”

Ruotolo is already one of the best grappling talents of his generation, and his victory to claim the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title further added to his growing legacy.

Although he didn’t take the submission like he wanted, Ruotolo’s offensive display against Abdulkadirov was one of the most heart-pounding in ONE Championship’s submission grappling scene.

Ruotolo continued to hunt for a submission finish and had Abdulkadirov in several compromising positions in the fight’s final four minutes.

The 20-year-old, who’s the youngest IBJJF world champion in the competition’s history, is now calling his shots for potential world title challengers.

Fighting Marinho and Mitchell, however, is easier said than done.

Mitchell took first place in the 2021 IBJJF World Championships in the brown belt division while Marinho is the Absolutes Champion in the 2021 IBJJF World Championships.