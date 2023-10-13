WATCH: Superlek takes Mitch Chilson to school with perfect punch counters

Superlek Kiatmoo9 showed Mitch Chilson how he counters his opponent’s teep kicks with a brutal knee.

There’s no doubt that Superlek has solidified himself as one of the most talented strikers on the ONE Championship roster. Since his promotional debut in February 2019, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion has established records of 9-0 in Muay Thai and 3-1 in kickboxing.

The Thai superstar’s success under the ONE banner is no coincidence. The 27-year-old continues to win because of his world-class technique, which he provided an example to former ONE fight and current commentator Mitch Chilson.

Chilson shared a video on Instagram of ‘The Kicking Machine’ demonstrating his teep kick counter. The social media post was captioned:

“Check out this awesome Teep (get it? I used Teep instead of Tip)🤣 @superlek789 #onechampionship #muaythai”

Superlek started the calendar year by focusing on kickboxing. On January 13, he defeated Daniel Puertas to secure the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. Two months later, the Thai superstar returned and defended his throne for the first time against Danial Williams with a third-round knockout.

Following his flyweight kickboxing takeover, ‘The Kicking Machine’ fought Nabil Anane in a Muay Thai bout. He knocked out Anane in the first round and fought again three weeks later, defeating Tagir Khalilov with a second-round TKO finish.

On September 22, he competed in arguably the biggest fight of his career against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old missed weight and lost the opportunity to become a two-sport world champion by dethroning ‘The Iron Man.’

With that said, ‘The Kicking Machine’ made a statement at ONE Friday Fights 34 by emerging victorious with a three-round unanimous decision. The result was disputed by fans, but that shouldn’t take away from his impressive performance.

It’s unclear what’s next for the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion. There have been plenty of demands for a five-round rematch against Rodtang, but nothing has been confirmed by the promotion.