“I’m happy” - Rodtang proud to receive fans’ love after epic duel against Superlek

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has never once been accused of giving a bad performance even in a defeat.

The current ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion was handed his first loss by unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 34, by fellow Thai superstar and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The decision was initially difficult for Rodtang to comprehend after giving a near-flawless performance. But after having the last couple of weeks to process his emotions, ‘The Iron Man’ has been able to accept defeat.

On Instagram, he wrote:

“Win or lose, I can accept it. As long as the fans are happy watching me fight, I'm happy.🙏🇹🇭🇹🇭.”

Fight fans have flocked to Instagram to share their thoughts about the bout. They showered Rodtang with comments of love, motivation, and support.

Here are some of the posts they wrote:

If you look past this slight hiccup, Rodtang has been flawless in ONE Championship. He’s gone unbeaten in his past 14 striking bouts under the promotion and has a lifetime Muay Thai record of over 270 wins in 324 fights.

But even the greatest can fall if they leave it up to the judges - a mistake Rodtang will most likely rectify in the future.

Thankfully, Superlek walked away from the bout empty-handed since he missed the mark by flyweight five pounds during the weigh-ins. The event was therefore officially downgraded to a non-title fight with three rounds.

So, Rodtang remains the undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. The bout doesn’t have a negative impact on his status, but it may have an impact on his confidence in the rematch.

