Chatri Sityodtong says Superlek-Rodtang fight was "super close", rematch in the works for Qatar in December

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong wants Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 to run it back in Qatar, as fans and martial artists divided on the result of their main event faceoff at ONE Friday Fights 34 last month.

‘The Kicking Machine’ beat Rodtang by unanimous decision inside the raucous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, after a back-and-forth nine-minute war.

Many felt that his second-round knockdown earned him the win. On the flip side, others protested that ‘The Iron Man’ had the battle based on pure aggression and volume of strikes.

To settle the debate, Chatri Sityodtong wants a rematch with a world title on the line after Superlek missed weight by five pounds to rule out what would have been a flyweight Muay Thai world title defense for Rodtang.

Speaking to South China Morning Post after ONE Fight Night 14 last week, the lifelong martial artist gave his thoughts on the outcome and revealed that a rematch is already in the works.

He said:

“Yeah. As I said before, it was super close. I disagree with the judges’ decision, but I understand it because it’s super close. So my team and I are already talking about a rematch.”

“We want to do it ideally in Qatar. There’s a date. I just couldn’t announce it because we’re coordinating with the government of Qatar in terms of the timing of the announcement. December, I’ll just tell you that. And it will be the biggest card this year for us.”

Watch the interview here:

Before ONE Fight Night 14, Chatri Sityodtong confirmed the return of numbered events, starting with ONE 165 in Qatar. With December now locked in per the ONE head honcho, the organization seems set to wrap up its year with a monumental debut show in the Middle East.

At the same time, he told SCMP that fans should expect five title fights across four disciplines – mixed martial arts, kickboxing, submission grappling, and Muay Thai – for the Qatar card.

