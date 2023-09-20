“We’re very excited to get the numbered events back on the road” – Chatri Sityodtong discusses ONE 165 in Qatar

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made a big announcement earlier this week that fans have been anticipating for a while.

ONE 156 will see the promotion make its on-ground debut in Qatar, in what is sure to be one of the biggest events in recent history for the largest martial arts organization.

Having made their United States debut earlier this year with ONE Fight Night 10, Chatri Sityodtong is excited to keep breaking down barriers by traveling the world and showcasing some of the best martial artists in the world.

During the virtual press conference ahead of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 this week, he spoke about the card and what is already being lined-up for this historic event.

The lifelong martial artist said:

“We’re gonna have five world title fights across the disciplines. As for how many Muay Thai fighters are going to be there, I think from my memory of the card, I think there are three Thai fighters on there.”

Chatri Sityodtong went on to explain how ONE 165 fits in with the other events that the promotion currently has lined up.

Breaking down the three different types of events hosted under the ONE Championship banner, he explained how they all differ from one another:

“We have three types of events for ONE Championship, the numbered events, which will be back in Qatar, then the second tier, ONE Fight Night, then the third tier, ONE Friday Fights out of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.”

He added:

“Each one is very very important to the whole structure of ONE. But we’re very excited to get the numbered events back on the road.”

Watch the full press conference below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App live in Asia primetime this September 22.