Chatri Sityodtong invites Joe Rogan to do commentary for Muay Thai bouts in ONE: “Give me a call” 

If Joe Rogan wants to commentate world-class Muay Thai fights, then there’s no better place to do it than ONE Championship.

The world’s largest martial arts organization, of course, is home to some of the best pure strikers on the planet, including the likes of Rodtang, Superlek and Smilla Sundell, among other fantastic warriors.

Shortly after witnessing arguably the biggest match in Muay Thai history between Rodtang and Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34 last month, an enamored Rogan posted about his love for “The Art of Eight Limbs”. He wrote on Instagram:

“Out of all the combat sports out there, Muay Thai has the biggest untapped potential in the western world. The talent is there, the excitement is off the charts. I think it’s just going to take the right organization with deep pockets to make it as huge as it deserves to be over here. Absolutely amazing fight between two masters of the art at @onechampionship!”

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the famed fight analyst/podcaster also expressed his desire for the UFC to host Muay Thai fights for the North American audience.

Rogan even volunteered to call the fights himself, alongside renowned sports commentator Michael Shiavello.

Word reached ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who said he’ll grant Rogan’s wish.

The Singapore-based promotion’s head honcho responded to Rogan in his ONE Fight Night 14 post-event interview with The South China Morning Post:

“Joe, you and I know each other, come on anytime man. If you want to commentate in the number one league by far in Muay Thai, absolute killers and monsters - which you already know, Joe - give me a call.”

Can you imagine Joe Rogan calling fights in the ONE Circle? Now that would be a sight to behold.

Watch Chatri Sityodtong’s full SCMP MMA interview here:

