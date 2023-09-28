"Dana, I'll commentate. You heard me" - Joe Rogan puts all his chips in for new sport under UFC banner, asks Dana White to get it done

Joe Rogan is willing to step in the commentary booth once again after suggesting a new sport to Dana White, which could be held under the UFC banner.

In a recent episode of Joe Rogan's MMA Show, the UFC color commentator welcomed regular guest Eddie Bravo, a multiple award-winning coach of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and the founder of Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI), a tournament for no-gi submission only fighting. The tournament features on the UFC's Fight Pass subscription.

During the episode, the pair discussed the idea of the UFC putting on a Muay Thai only pay-per-view, which Rogan stated he would be willing to comentate on. The 56-year-old also suggested the hiring of ONE commentator Michael Schiavello to work the potential event and said:

"The UFC should hire Michael Shiavello and do a f*cking Muay Thai card. Dana, I'll commentate. You heard me. I'll f*cking commentate it. Let's go."

Schiavello then took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to Joe Rogan's suggestion, where he admitted he would be interested in working alongside Rogan and the UFC:

".@joerogan has an idea for @ufc to do a Muay Thai show in 4oz gloves and he tells @danawhite here that he will commentate it! @Mickmaynard2 LET’S DO IT! The awesome machine of the world’s #1 martial arts organisation UFC behind the most spectacular striking sport!"

Catch Shiavello's response and the clip of Joe Rogan's idea here:

Joe Rogan confident Conor McGregor will return to the UFC

Joe Rogan has admitted that he's still hopeful that Conor McGregor will once again make the walk to a UFC octagon. McGregor has been out of action since 2021 after suffering a serious leg injury in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier.

In recent months his return has been speculated after a run on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler, however no bout has been confirmed.

Despite the ambiguity surrounding the Irishman's return, the UFC color commentator remains confident that fans will see him find success in the cage soon.

According to the JRE host, if any fighter can make a successful return after such a significant injury, it's Conor McGregor. Rogan said:

“If he does, he would be the first, if anybody can do it, maybe it’s him. He snapped his leg in the prime of his career...It’s been about two years and there’s all this talk of him fighting Michael Chandler from The Ultimate Fighter. He’s sparring, I’ve seen footage of sparring. He looks good, he looks real good… He’s a different breed, he’s a f*cking savage, a real savage. I hope he comes back.”

Catch Rogan's comments here (0:40):