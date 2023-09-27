Anatoly Malykhin on Rodtang vs. Superlek rematch: “I’m looking forward to it more than my next fight”

Reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin can’t wait to be back in action inside the C-circle.

As the king of two divisions in ONE Championship, the Russian star is one of the most exciting fighters on the planet. But even Malykhin knows he isn’t alone in this spectrum, in terms of having the ability to bring fans to their feet.

In fact, Malykhin is just as much a fan as he is a fighter, and he was mesmerized with the action he witnessed last week.

Viewing from his hometown of Kemerovo, Malykhin watched in amazement as ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 locked horns at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Superlek ended up winning a closely contested unanimous decision over Rodtang after knocking ‘The Iron Man’ down in round two to swing the scorecards.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin shared his thoughts on the fight, and said he wants to see a rematch between the two Thai stars.

‘Sladkiy’ said:

"What I want to say about the Rodtang vs. Superlek fight is this: these are two masters of the highest style of Thai boxing, who always dedicate themselves completely to their actions in the ring, without sparing either themselves or the opponent. They put on a show and deliver knockouts that the audience loves.

"I'm looking forward to the rematch between Rodtang and Superlek more than I am looking forward to my next fight."

Furthermore, Malykhin is looking forward to seeing both Rodtang and Superlek compete in a five-round bout instead of three, and with a world title on the line.

He added:

"A fight of this caliber simply cannot go for three rounds. This is a crime against the sport of Muay Thai. There should only be five rounds in a fight of this level."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live via replay on the ONE Super App and ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.