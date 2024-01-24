“I feel very comfortable” – Tommy Langaker says taking a less demanding approach in training has paid dividends

Norwegian IBJJF world champion and former ONE world title challenger Tommy Langaker is ready to put on his best performance in ONE Championship yet. And he says it’s all because of adjustments he has made to his training regimen.

At 29 years of age, Langaker is hitting his physical prime, although he has been practicing jiu-jitsu for nearly his whole life. Most recently, the Wulfing Academy product has realized that training smarter instead of harder has been more effective at evolving his game.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Langaker talked about changing things up a bit as far as training is concerned.

The 29-year-old Norwegian grappler said:

“I think it’s going to help me quite a lot. I’m pushing 30 now, and I’ve been training in a certain way for so many years in most of my professional career, and I’ve been training basically in the same pattern. And now, as I finally managed to unhinge myself from this routine, I feel very comfortable going into the match, win or lose.”

Needless to say, Langaker needs to be at his absolute best for his next match, which will be for ONE Championship gold.

Tommy Langaker to face Kade Ruotolo in a rematch for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title

Tommy Langaker will get another opportunity to capture ONE Championship gold when he takes on reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru this weekend.

It is a rematch of their June 2023 encounter, where Ruotolo emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. Visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how you can watch from your location.