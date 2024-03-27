Apart from his unparalleled greatness in the striking arts, what makes Regian Eersel one of a kind is his understanding of his own morality.

The two-sport world champion, who reigns supreme over ONE's lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions, always shows respect by never underestimating his challengers.

'The Immortal' will bring the same humble approach at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5, when he puts his lightweight kickboxing crown against undefeated stud Alexis Nicolas.

This five-round barnburner will headline ONE's fourth Amazon card of the year inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Regian Eersel has already done his due diligence on Nicolas and knows what he must watch out for once their paths cross.

The Surinamese star certainly believes 'Barboza' is undefeated for a reason. He gave an honest assessment of the Frenchman's skills in an interview with Sherdog:

"He throws good combinations and mixes his hands and legs together very well. He's a world champion, and I'll have to watch out, especially for his kicks."

Alexis Nicolas does have the credentials to share the ring with 'The Immortal' one. The 25-year-old amassed multiple world titles outside the promotion and remains unbeaten in 23 bouts.

'Barboza' gave a sneak peek of the damage he can do on the world stage when he beat up Magomed Magomedov at ONE Friday Fights 47 last January.

Regian Eersel says there's no such thing as easy fights in ONE Championship

After claiming world titles in two different sports against elite competition, Regian Eersel knew the road was only going to be tougher from here on out.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam star's perfect 10-0 run in ONE was made even more impressive by the level of talent he had to overcome. Eersel bested killers like Sinsamut Klinmee, Arian Sadikovic, and Nieky Holzken, among others.

While Nicolas may not have the same star power as his previous foes, the double champ still considers him the toughest test to date.

'The Immortal' said in an interview with ONE:

"My opponent is gonna do everything in his power to get the win and to get the belt. Nobody is an easy fight. Everybody is dangerous."

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.