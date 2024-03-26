Undefeated French kickboxer Alexis 'Barboza' Nicolas believes he has two-sport king 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel's unique fighting style down pat.

Eersel is the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, so his style combines the best of both worlds, which most of his opponents find difficult to pin down. However, Alexis Nicolas believes he has the key to figuring out the puzzle.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nicolas talked about Eersel's fighting ability and said he is confident he has the perfect strategy to beat the Surinamese star at his own game.

'Barboza' said:

"I know he has good knees, good punches, but I fight against fighters who fight like this. Not as good as him, but fight like him."

Will Nicolas' experience be enough to win? It's only a matter of time before we find out.

Alexis Nicolas is set to challenge Eersel for the lightweight kickboxing throne in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Alexis Nicolas says there's no pressure heading into Regian Eersel fight: "I'm not afraid to lose"

Despite maintaining a perfect professional record, Alexis Nicolas says he has no problem putting all that on the line against defending champion Regian Eersel when the two lock horns in the ONE Championship ring early next month.

In fact, Nicolas believes having nothing to lose and no fear of defeat is what makes him a dangerous opponent for 'The Immortal'.

He told ONE Championship:

"I'm confident when I get in the ring because I'm a workhorse. I'm not afraid to lose. It's all about my performance. I'm afraid of not performing. Even if I do perform and I lose, I'm okay with it."