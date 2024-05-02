Thai superstar Sinsamut admits trilogy with Regian Eersel still on his mind: "I would love that"

Former two-time ONE world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee wants a rubber match against Regian Eersel sometime in the future.

The Venum Training Camp affiliate shared the global stage with the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion in back-to-back contests after putting Liam Nolan and Nieky Holzken to sleep in his first two outings.

Sadly, the Pattaya native fell short on both occasions against 'The Immortal,' who racked up a split decision and a knockout over the former.

Those defeats, however, haven't seemed to break Sinsamut's spirit and eagerness to go toe-to-toe with the Surinamese warrior in search of redemption. Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, the Muay Thai specialist expressed:

"I don't know. I can't say. Maybe you can ask Chatri [Sityodtong] for me if it's on his agenda. You know, it's always a dream of every athlete to get a title shot so yeah, I would love that."

Sinsamut believes he's in prime position to upset Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22

A trilogy matchup could be on the horizon if the 28-year-old can extend his winning streak to three at ONE Fight Night 22. The national boxing champion squares off against Dmitry Menshikov in a lightweight Muay Thai contest inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on May 3.

Despite being paired against a knockout specialist, who is also looking for a chance to settle the score with Eersel, Sinsamut believes he has it in him to leave the iconic venue with his hand raised.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Thai striking sensation said:

"I think I have the upper hand in terms of versatility. Yes, his punches are dangerous. He's a heavy hitter. But I have more than that. I have kicks, knees, and everything else."

Watch the interview here:

Should everything fall into place, the former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger promises to take advantage of the slightest of openings and punch his way to another statement highlight-reel finish. He went on to add:

"I believe that if I can time things right, I'll be able to win."

ONE Fight Night 22 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America this Friday, May 3.