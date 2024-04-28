ONE Fight Night 22: Sinsamut admits it’s hard to assess Dmitry Menshikov based on KO loss to Regian Eersel

Thai standout Sinsamut Klinmee can't make much of Dmitry Menshikov's outing against former two-sport king Regian Eersel.

This Friday night, May 3, Sinsamut will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok seeking his third straight win at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video. The two-time title challenger will square off with Russian standout Dmitry Menshikov who will be looking to extend his own streak in hopes of bagging another shot at ONE Championship gold.

With both fighters having already stepped inside the ring with ring ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel, there is some shared experience between Sinsamut and Menshikov. Unfortunately, the latter's sample size against Eersel is still pretty limited.

"I must say this, I don’t think his game plan was weak," Sinsamut told Sportskeeda MMA while discussing Menshikov's fight with Eersel in June 2023. "There were chances which were taken perfectly [on Regian Eersel’s end], that’s all."

Menshikov suffered a devastating knockout loss against Eersel just 44 seconds into their ONE Fight Night 11 headline.

Sinsamut Klinmee's experience against Regian Eersel could be the difference maker at ONE Fight Night 22

On the flip side, Sinsamut Klinmee spent more than 25 minutes inside the ring with Regian Eersel between their two ONE world title tilts at ONE on Prime Video 3 and ONE Friday Fights 9. Their initial meeting was ruled a split decision in favor of Eersel. The immediate rematch ended in a much more decisive fashion with 'The Immortal' finishing Sinsamut near the halfway point of the fourth round.

Despite the losses, that experience could prove invaluable against a dangerous knockout artist like Dmitry Menshikov.

In fact, 'Aquaman' has already proven himself to be a better fighter, having bounced back with a KO against Victor Teixeira before adding a decision victory over Mouhcine Chafi.

Will Sinsamut make it three in a row on May 3, or will Menshikov snatch another big win and take one step closer to a rematch with Regian Eersel?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.