"Timing is everything" - KO artist Sinsamut breaks down the schematics of the perfect knockout

Even a notorious headhunter like Sinsamut Klinmee knows that sheer power is not the only determining factor when it comes to getting a knockout.

After all, all that physical strength goes to waste if a telegraphed shot misses its intended target.

'Aquaman', of course, is quite adept in the art of cracking skulls, with three of his four wins in the world's largest martial arts organization coming by wicked knockouts.

Credentialed fighters like Nieky Holzken, Liam Nolan, and Victor Teixeira couldn't escape the wrath of Sinsamut's debilitating ability to separate people from their consciousness.

While the Thai specimen does possess unreal KO prowess, he believes precision will always beat power, and timing overcomes speed each time.

The former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger said in a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive:

"I believe that in every match, timing is everything. KOs are not surprising. The better you time, the better chances you get."

Meanwhile, Sinsamut will look to deliver another destructive blow to fellow heavy-hitter Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22.

This potential lightweight Muay Thai world title eliminator will aptly take place inside the fabled halls of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live on US Primetime on May 3, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Dmitry Menshikov says things will 'end badly' for Sinsamut at ONE Fight Night 22

While Sinsamut's reputation as a knockout machine makes him a feared adversary, Dmitry Menshikov remains unfazed.

The Russian mauler, after all, is coming off back-to-back first-round finishes and believes he'll make it three in a row at the expense of the Venum Training Camp product.

Menshikov told ONE Championship:

I'm stronger, faster, tougher. All of that combined will cause a lot of problems for Sinsamut. If I close the distance, he won't be able to change anything and it will end very badly for him. Because if I catch him with my punch, the bell will ring sooner."