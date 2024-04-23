ONE strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang can't wait to see Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov square off to determine the biggest power hitter in the lightweight Muay Thai ranks. At ONE Fight Night 22, these proven knockout artists will throw heavy leather in three rounds of Muay Thai mayhem inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on May 3.

When he's not cracking skulls himself, Adiwang loves to sit back and watch his fellow athletes in the world's largest martial arts organization. Asked about his thoughts on this guaranteed fireworks display, 'Thunder Kid' gave the edge to the Thai wrecking ball. He told ONE in an exclusive interview:

"Another guy I really followed is Sinsamut, and both athletes are very hungry. But I think Sinsamut is hungrier. I followed him also and when he lost, we saw his dedication to jump back to training to improve and get back."

Adiwang, of course, knows how hard it is to bounce back from setbacks and he appreciates Sinsamut Klinmee's gritty determination. 'Aquaman' lost back-to-back matches to reigning lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel. Since then, the 28-year-old redeemed himself with two straight victories.

Menshikov, on the other hand, seems to be on the same path to redemption. The Russian also lost his ONE debut to Eersel but roared back with two straight emphatic knockouts.

Lito Adiwang says the Sinsamut Klinmee-Dmitry Menshikov clash will come down to who wants it more

When two explosive finishers share the ring, the battle is usually determined by who gets to impose his will first.

Adiwang, though, believes power alone won't be the only deciding factor in this lightweight Muay Thai war. At the end of the day, Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov must dig deep to get the W and move closer to another world title opportunity.

'Thunder Kid' told ONE:

"I know his will is going to be more intense than Dmitry's. I think that's his key to win because both of them are good fighters, technical fighters, but whoever has the higher will to win to push even more will get this win."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness ONE Fight Night 22 on-demand, as it happens on US Primetime free of charge.