"Whoever has the higher will to win" - Lito Adiwang says Dmitry Menshikov-Sinsamut Klinmee will come down to the wire

Lito Adiwang believes that a crucial match-up at ONE Fight Night 22 will come down to which competitor wants it more.

On May 3 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, top lightweight Muay Thai contenders will clash in one of the night's most anticipated contests.

Having come up short against the world champion Regian Eersel on two occasions, Sinsamut Klinmee knows what it takes to reach the top of the division but he is yet to announce himself as the very best.

Dmitry Menshikov, who has also suffered a defeat at the hands of Eersel, has been able to bounce back from that debut loss in impressive fashion where a win over Klinmee could earn him the rematch that he is looking for.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lito Adiwang said due to both men being very skilled fighters, this one will be decided by factors that you cannot teach in a gym:

"I know his will is going to be more intense than Dmitry's. I think that's his key to win because both of them are good fighters, technical fighters, but whoever has the higher will to win to push even more will get this win."

Lito Adiwang speaks from experience

Given the difficult times and incredible comeback that he has gone through in recent years, Lito Adiwang is able to speak from experience when previewing this fight.

The career of 'Thunder Kid' was nearly taken away from him due to a long-term injury but he has hit the ground running since returning to competition.

Lito Adiwang is now more motivated than ever to ensure that he does everything he can to get the win whenever he steps in there.

The question ahead of May 3 is whether Sinsamut Klinmee or Dmitry Menshikov will be able to push just that little bit further than the other.

When you're talking about the elite level in sports, the difference can be the finest of margins and that is sure to be the case in this fight.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.